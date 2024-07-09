|
09.07.2024 15:09:23
Arcutis Expects FDA's Action Letter For Roflumilast SNDA Indicated For Atopic Dermatitis
(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Tuesday revealed that the FDA has been working to finalize the action letter on its supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA) for roflumilast cream 0.15% for atopic dermatitis. In its communication, the regulator has not indicated about an extention of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of July 7, 2024.
The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company said, Roflumilast cream is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis for adults and children down to the age of 6.
Frank Watanabe, president and CEO of Arcutis said, "We would like to emphasize that the FDA has not requested any additional information related to our sNDA. We are in close contact with the FDA and anticipate receiving our action letter soon.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: Arcutis Biotherapeutics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|10,02
|-3,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Anhörung im Fokus: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich deutlich schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend höher - Nikkei auf Allzeithoch
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Dienstag kräftig nach. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Dienstagshandel unterschiedlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es unterdessen im Verlauf mehrheitlich nach oben.