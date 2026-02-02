Arcutis Biotherapeutics Aktie

Arcutis Biotherapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PYWE / ISIN: US03969K1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 14:29:02

Arcutis Reports Positive Phase 2 Data For ZORYVE Cream 0.05% In Infants With Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), on Monday, announced that its phase 2 study evaluating ZORYVE cream 0.05% in infants aged 3 months to less than 24 months with atopic dermatitis has yielded positive topline results.

In the phase 2 study, dubbed INTEGUMENT-INFANT, which enrolled 101 infants, 58% of participants achieved a 75% improvement in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) with ZORYVE cream 0.05% at Week 4. Moreover, the product was well tolerated and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies, with no new safety signals identified through 4 weeks of treatment.

Zoryve cream, 0.05%, received FDA approval for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in pediatric patients 2 to 5 years of age as recently as last October.

The company expects to file a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to extend the use of ZORYVE cream 0.05% to patients aged 3 months to less than 24 months next quarter (Q2 2026).

ARQT closed Friday's (Jan.30, 2026) trading at $25.37, down 1.40%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shs 25,67 1,18% Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:56 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
15:52 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow im Plus -- ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Monatsbeginn zu Gewinnen. Der Dow zeigt sich am Montag in Grün. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen