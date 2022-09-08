|
Ardagh Glass Packaging collaborates with Ste. Michelle Wine Estates to transition to ECO Series® glass packaging
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America), a business of Ardagh Group, has collaborated with Ste. Michelle Wine Estates to transition to ECO Series® sustainable glass packaging options.
For nearly 25 years, the two companies have partnered to implement sustainable solutions to protect the environment, including the most recent initiative of transitioning to Ardagh's ECO Series glass bottles. This innovative series provides all the sustainability advantages of glass – a neutral and inert material that is infinitely recyclable – while maintaining high quality, enhancing customer appeal and lessening the overall impact on the environment.
"With a passion for sustainable practices and protecting the environment, Ardagh Glass Packaging values partnering with customers like Ste. Michelle Wine Estates," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America. "Utilizing our ECO Series bottles, which meet the highest standards in technical and aesthetic quality for glass packaging, we are pleased to help Ste. Michelle achieve its sustainability goals."
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest and among the largest premium wine companies in the U.S., has long valued sustainability and protecting the environment.
By transitioning one traditional glass bottle into Ardagh's ECO Series glass bottles, Ste. Michelle was able to reduce its environmental impact and annually save the equivalent of:
- Greenhouse gas emissions from 237 gasoline-powered cars driven in a year
- CO2 emissions from 214 homes' electricity use for one year
"Making sustainable packaging choices, like selecting the ECO Series glass bottles for our portfolio of wines, is a highly impactful change we can make towards reducing our overall carbon emissions," said Juan Muñoz-Oca, Ste. Michelle's Chief Winemaker, who also leads the organization's sustainability practice. "Not only does it make good business sense, but perhaps most importantly, it's the right thing to do."
Throughout 2022, Ardagh Glass Packaging will celebrate the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG), commemorating the essential role of glass packaging in a sustainable society.
In this IYOG, AGP – North America is focused on honoring customers like Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for its extensive history in using sustainable glass packaging.
For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative, 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S., and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.
To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, including its ECO Series collection, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2022.Further information
Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5717
Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5732
Ryan Pennington, Vice President of Communications at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, ryan.pennington@smwe.com
Download image here.Notes to the editor
Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates is the largest wine company in the Pacific Northwest and among the largest premium wine companies in the U.S. With a distinguished history that dates to 1934, the winery now farms more than 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and distributes its wines in over 100 countries. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates pioneered vinifera winegrowing in Washington and remains the driving force behind viticulture and enology research in the state, including the establishment of the Washington State University viticulture and enology program and the construction of the university's research and teaching winery, now named the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center. The Ste. Michelle Wine Estates portfolio includes Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, H3, Intrinsic, Liquid Light, Patz & Hall, Northstar, and Spring Valley Vineyard, along with several other premium brands. The winery also has partnerships with Marchesi Antinori (Stag's Leap Wine Cellars and Col Solare), Ernst Loosen (Eroica), and Michel Gassier (Tenet). Ste. Michelle Wine Estates serves as the exclusive U.S. importer for Marchesi Antinori and Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. For more information, please visit www.smwe.com.
