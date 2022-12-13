|
13.12.2022 16:00:00
Ardagh Group awarded ENERGY STAR® building certification
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group's distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR® building certification for superior energy performance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The Fairfield distribution center primarily serves Ardagh's packaging distribution needs in the West Coast to better service the wine industry.
"Ardagh Group is honored to earn the ENERGY STAR building certification at our Fairfield, California distribution center for the seventh consecutive year," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Ardagh employees, we are able to monitor energy consumption and reduce our environmental impact."
ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.
"Improving the energy performance of our nation's buildings is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "EPA applauds manufacturers for their commitment to energy efficiency as demonstrated by achieving continued ENERGY STAR certifications for their facilities."
On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers – all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. For more information, visit the ENERGY STAR website.
Earlier this year, Ardagh partnered with Buske Logistics and Shoppa's Material Handling LTD on the electrification of vehicles at its distribution center in Fairfield, Calif. The conversion will save approximately 30,000 gallons of liquid propane and prevent more than 60 tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere each year.
Initiatives like the ENERGY STAR certification and vehicle/fleet conversion demonstrate how Ardagh is an environmental leader in the packaging industry.
For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website.
Further information
Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at
Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5717
Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at
Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5732
Download image here.Notes to the editor
Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.
ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.
For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-awarded-energy-star-building-certification-301696528.html
SOURCE Ardagh Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ardagh Group S.A. Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Ardagh Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: Ardagh Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Ardagh Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ardagh Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Ardagh Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Ardagh Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.20
|Ausblick: Ardagh Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Ardagh Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ardagh Group S.A. Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ardagh Group S.A. Registered Shs -A-
|22,00
|3,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.