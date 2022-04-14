14.04.2022 13:00:00

Ardagh Group S.A. Q1 2022 Results and Investor Call Notification

LUXEMBOURG, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. will host its First Quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on April 28, 2022, at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors

A bondholder webcast and conference call will be held at 16:00 BST (11:00 EST) on April 28, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542492&tp_key=e60799384d 

Dial in*:
International: +44 (0)330 165 4027
US: +1 800-289-0438
Conference code: 4050909
*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply clickParticipant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-sa-q1-2022-results-and-investor-call-notification-301525675.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen