Silgan Holdings Aktie
WKN: 905418 / ISIN: US8270481091
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19.10.2026 14:50:52
Ardagh Group To Sell 42% Stake In Trivium For Around $90 Mln
(RTTNews) - Ardagh Group SA, a producer of glass and metal products, announced on Monday that it has inked deal to sell its entire 42% stake in Trivium Packaging BV for around $90 million. This move follows the decision of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to sell its majority stake in Trivium to Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) and funds affiliated with American Industrial Partners. The transaction values Trivium at around $3.4 billion.
The transaction, anticipated to be closed in mid-2027, is expected to result in a projected net cash proceeds to Ardagh of around $90 million.
Trivium is a supplier of metal packaging in the form of cans and aerosol containers to the food and personal care industries. For 2025, Trivium had recorded revenue of $3 billion.
SLGN was up by 1.24% at $38.27 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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