14.07.2022 13:00:00
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q2 2022 Results and Investor Call Notification
LUXEMBOURG, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will host its Second Quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on July 28, 2022, at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors
An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST (9:00 EST) on July 28, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.
Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560399&tp_key=e488908c25
Dial in*:
International: +44 (0)330 165 4012
US/Canada: +1 800-289-0720
Conference code: 3115885
*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.
Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply clickParticipant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-metal-packaging-sa-q2-2022-results-and-investor-call-notification-301586590.html
SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
