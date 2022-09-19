|
19.09.2022 18:00:00
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q3 2022 Results and Investor Call Notification
LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will host its Third Quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EDT) on October 27, 2022, at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors
An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST (9:00 EDT) on October 27, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.
Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1570352&tp_key=becd3dae29
Dial in*:
International: +44 (0)330 165 4027
US/Canada: +1 800-239-9838
Conference code: 3869215
*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.
Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply clickParticipant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 people with sales of approximately $4.1bn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-metal-packaging-sa-q3-2022-results-and-investor-call-notification-301627329.html
SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
