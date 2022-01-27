27.01.2022 13:00:00

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q4 2021 Results and Investor Call Notification

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will host its Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings call on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.)

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on February 24, 2022, at http://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST (9:00 EST) on February 24, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1525306&tp_key=d6c5698510

Dial in*:
International: +44 (0)330 336 9105
US/Canada: +1 800-239-9838
Conference code: 8922974
*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply clickParticipant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-metal-packaging-sa-q4-2021-results-and-investor-call-notification-301469577.html

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

