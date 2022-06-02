|
02.06.2022 14:00:00
Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Deutsche Bank Global Materials Conference
LUXEMBOURG, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
To listen to the presentation via live webcast (1.30 p.m. ET), please click this link.
A replay of the presentation can be accessed using the above link and will also be accessible on the Ardagh Metal Packaging Investors page here.
For more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investorsAbout Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas, with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-metal-packaging-to-present-at-the-deutsche-bank-global-materials-conference-301559945.html
SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
