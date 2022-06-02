02.06.2022 14:00:00

Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Deutsche Bank Global Materials Conference

LUXEMBOURG, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.)

To listen to the presentation via live webcast (1.30 p.m. ET), please click this link.

A replay of the presentation can be accessed using the above link and will also be accessible on the Ardagh Metal Packaging Investors page here.

For more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ("AMP") is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas, with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-metal-packaging-to-present-at-the-deutsche-bank-global-materials-conference-301559945.html

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starke US-Vorgaben: ATX und DAX mit positivem Wochenausklang -- Japans Börse schließt mit Aufschlägen
Nach dem positiven Tag an den US-Börsen steigen auch der ATX und der DAX zum Ende der Handelswoche an. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu. In Shanghai und Honkong wurde dagegen wegen eines Feiertages heute nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen