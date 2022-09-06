Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 14:00:00

Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Ardelyx logo (PRNewsFoto/Ardelyx) (PRNewsfoto/Ardelyx)

Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Location: Boston, MA

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, September 8, 2022

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: New York City, NY/Virtual

Presentation: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The company's presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Conference will be available on-demand on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET. To access the recording, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the conference.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference

Location: New York City, NY

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, September 29, 2022

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301618033.html

SOURCE Ardelyx

