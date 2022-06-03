|
03.06.2022 14:00:00
Ardelyx to Present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference
WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City.
To access the live webcast of Ardelyx's presentation please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the conference.About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium secretagogue program, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2022-healthcare-conference-301560772.html
SOURCE Ardelyx
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ardelyx Incmehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.22
|Ausblick: Ardelyx legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ardelyx Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ardelyx Inc
|0,60
|2,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtssog -- ATX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt leichter -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.