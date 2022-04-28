|
28.04.2022 14:00:00
Ardelyx to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022
— Conference Call scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern Time
WALTHAM, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday May 5, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to review first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business overview.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 777-2509 (domestic) or (412) 317-5413 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx, Inc. call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.
About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-5-2022-301535209.html
SOURCE Ardelyx
