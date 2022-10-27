|
27.10.2022 14:00:00
Ardelyx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
- Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business overview.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 374-5140 (domestic) or (404) 400-0571 (international) and enter the pin 79680409#. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.
