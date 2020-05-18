Arden, South Florida's First "Agrihood" Community, Unveils New Multi-Family Homes by D.R. Horton

Palm Beach County, Fla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arden, South Florida's first "Agrihood," where residents enjoy fresh produce grown on-site at the community's central farm along with resort-style indoor/outdoor amenities, today announced the unveiling of a new paired villas collection by D.R. Horton Southeast Florida.

Bringing the first multi-family homes to Arden, D.R. Horton's collection consists of 120 spacious single-story villas, each featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and enclosed lanais for outdoor lounging. Starting in the mid-$300, the villas range from 1,836 to 1,921 square feet of living space, offering homeowners a chance to experience modern luxury at an affordable price.

Prospective homebuyers will be able to choose from two beautiful floorplans, all featuring high-quality paver driveways, large two-car garages, and impeccable streetscape appeal for which all Arden residences are known and loved. Complete with premium features and finishes, the homes' exquisite interiors include stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and impact-resistant windows. In addition, each D.R. Horton villa comes equipped with a state-of-the-art smart home system that allows residents to stay connected with their home and each other no matter where they are.

"Arden is excited to welcome this exceptional new collection of homes by D.R. Horton, whose 40-year history of excellence in homebuilding makes it one of America's most well established and trusted brands," said Andrew Smith, Division President of Freehold Communities. "The company's beautiful single-story villas are a perfect option for any person or family seeking a relaxed and healthy farm-to-table lifestyle in a luxurious home with resort-style amenities, which is what all Arden residents enjoy so much."

Arden is now showcasing two different fully furnished models of the new D.R. Horton villas. Given safety precautions due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, all showings are being conducted by appointment and with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Interested parties are welcome to tour the new villas during normal business hours. For any questions, please contact Arden's on-site customer service team at 866-242-9090, or go online at http://www.ArdenFL.com.

To view pictures of these fabulous new homes, or to learn more about features, click here.

Arden's Agrihood community is conveniently located in the heart of Palm Beach County, Florida near Florida's Turnpike and I-95, where residents enjoy easy access to unparalleled dining options, as well as the pristine sands of world-class beaches.

About D.R. Horton:

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 89 markets in 29 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume since 2002. For over 40 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 40 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at http://www.drhorton.com. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Home Is Connected, A smart home is a convenient home setup where appliances and devices can be automatically controlled remotely from any internet connected place in the world using a mobile or other networked device. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Certified General Contractor #CGC059394

About Arden:

Master-planned by the visionary development team of Freehold Communities, Arden is brought to life by an impressive collection of top-quality homebuilders, including D.R. Horton, Kenco Communities, Lennar and Ryan Homes. Located at 660 Arden Lake Way, Wellington, FL 33470, Arden is just minutes from A-rated schools, top hospitals, five-star restaurants, and the state's leading equestrian sports venues. To learn more about Arden's award-winning community, homes, and amenities, visit http://www.ArdenFL.com.

About Freehold Communities:

Freehold Communities, headquartered in Boston, MA, is currently developing approximately 10,000 residential lots in Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and California. Freehold creates Vital Communities™ that embrace healthy living, engagement, connectivity, stewardship and distinctive home design. As it evaluates opportunities, the company focuses on the right planning, the right properties and the right partners. Beginning with comprehensive research to gain insight into the unique needs, trends and preferences in the local market, Freehold carefully considers each property to determine how to best maintain its beauty and character to create a Vital Community™ by partnering with quality, creative builders who share Freehold's philosophy of offering niche solutions and unique, timeless designs. To learn more, visit http://www.FreeholdCommunities.com.

