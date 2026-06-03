Ardent Health Names Dave Caspers President, CEO; Backs FY View After Q2 Volume Softness; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Ardent Health Inc. (ARDT) announced that Dave Caspers, who previously served as the Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Marty Bonick, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Further, the company said it continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $485 million to $535 million.

Commenting on the financial outlook, Alfred Lumsdaine, Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the second quarter, we've observed volume softness across our portfolio. We have taken appropriate and decisive action, including accelerating and expanding our IMPACT program. Based on these actions and the current environment, we are reaffirming our full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance..."

Regarding the appointment, the company noted that Caspers has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Caspers joined Ardent Health in March 2025 and has since led company-wide initiatives to boost margins, performance, agility and care transformation. Prior to Ardent Health, he held senior leaderships at Walmart Health, Banner Health, and Target.

At Walmart Health, he was in charge of large-scale healthcare systems, and omnichannel care delivery.

In the after-hours trading on the NYSE, the shares were down 3.13 percent, at $8.98, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.5 percent higher.