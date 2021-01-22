ARDX Secures $30M CMS Stakeholder Task Order

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDX, an award-winning healthcare management and IT consulting firm, is thrilled to announce they have been awarded a $30 million, 5-year contract to provide a range of Stakeholder Training and Program Support Services for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"It is an honor to be selected to serve in the trenches with CMS as we continue providing access to healthcare for all Americans. Our contributions will remain to improve quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of healthcare for our nation's most vulnerable populations," states Dr. Angela D. Reddix, ARDX President and CEO.

The purpose of this task order is to ensure a seamless continuation of educational and training solutions for the Healthcare Marketplace, and to further develop and manage the REGTAP application. Matt Lemma, ARDX COO, states "ARDX remains resolute in ensuring continuity of established and proposed issuer training and outreach for issuer-interfacing functions, including transforming functionality for stakeholders such as agents and brokers and State-based Exchanges."

In addition, ARDX will work with CMS and other federal agencies to facilitate the development of materials for stakeholders, forum planning, training events and outreach, and to host and support the registration and resource web-based applications. This task order will provide critical training and informational resources to significantly enhance and improve issuer performance.

About ARDX

ARDX has a long-standing history of providing customizable and efficient solutions focused on Population Health, Payment Reform, and Patient-Centered Care & Outcomes for the nation's evolving healthcare environment. Creating process-driven policies and being committed to delivering quality the first time, every time, have earned ARDX a CMMI Level 5 appraisal rating and its Quality Management System conforms to the ISO 9001:2015 standards as certified by Intertek. Founded in 2006, ARDX is headquartered in Norfolk, VA. To learn more about ARDX, visit www.ardx.net.

