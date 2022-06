Are 401(k) Fees Costing You Too Much? Here's What You Can Do

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you have access to a 401(k) plan through your employer, it can be one of the best retirement savings tools in your arsenal. With its high contribution limit and many employers throwing in a matching contribution, you'll do well to put at least some of your savings into a 401(k).But one thing savers in these accounts need to be mindful of is fees, which can be the difference between retiring with enough and having to work longer to reach your goals. While you probably won't be able to get rid of all the fees associated with your 401(k) plan, you can do a lot to minimize their impact.