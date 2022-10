Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis.Part of the reason for these stocks' popularity is an issue of availability. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq . However, many U.S. cannabis companies are traded over the counter; they are banned from being on U.S. stock exchanges because the federal government prohibits marijuana. The Canadian companies don't face the same ban -- they aren't breaking any U.S. federal laws because their business is north of the border.Cannabis companies have struggled this year in the market. Canadian cannabis companies have struggled in particular because of a glut of products, along with high federal and provincial taxes in Canada. ATB Capital Markets put the expected growth in Canadian cannabis sales at less than 20% in 2022, after previous years when the growth rate was 73% or more. Knowing that, are any of these three stocks worth a buy?