Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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12.03.2026 20:00:00
Are Bearish Investors All Wrong About Oracle Stock?
Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) have been on a bit of a roller coaster over the past year. The stock has gone from being a promising company to invest in due to its importance in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution to one that has perhaps too much debt and exposure to OpenAI. That's evident in the stock's 52-week range, with it being as low as $118 and as high as $345 over the past 12 months.The company recently reported strong earnings numbers, which showed significant growth on both its top and bottom lines. Its guidance was also looking promising. Have bearish investors gotten things all wrong about Oracle, and is the tech stock actually a good buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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