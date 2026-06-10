FAITH Aktie
WKN: 797922 / ISIN: JP3802690002
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10.06.2026 13:06:00
Are Billionaires and Institutional Investors Losing Faith in Nvidia? The Data Tells a Chilling Story.
For the better part of the last four years, no innovation has sparked investor interest quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a technology that PwC analysts believe can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. But the AI revolution doesn't happen without Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), whose graphics processing units (GPUs) are the backbone of enterprise data centers.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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