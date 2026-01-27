Are Biotech And Pharma Stocks Poised To Keep Climbing After Hitting 52-Week Highs?

(RTTNews) - Biotech and life sciences stocks have continued their strong momentum into 2026, with several profiled companies hitting fresh 52-week and all-time highs. Strategic financings, acquisitions, breakthrough designations, and robust revenue growth have fueled investor confidence and underscored the sector's resilience.

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC) was profiled on January 9, 2026, when shares traded around $1.80. The stock climbed to a 52-week high of $2.60 on January 26, 2026, representing a gain of 44.4% from our published price. Just before this rally, Century announced on January 8 that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement, raising approximately $135 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses. The financing is expected to extend the company's cash runway through the first quarter of 2029. Century anticipates submitting an IND for its CNTY-813 program in 2026, with initial clinical data projected for 2027. Shares closed at $2.58, up 6.61% on the day.

Axogen, Inc. (AXGN), highlighted on October 30, 2025, at $22.91, surged to a new 52-week high of $34.99 on January 26, 2026. This represents a gain of 52.7% over the period. The stock closed at $34.72, up 5.76%, with trading volume significantly above average. Axogen's market capitalization now stands at $1.6 billion.

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, was profiled on November 29, 2024, at $13.44. The stock nearly doubled, reaching a 52-week high of $26.62 on January 26, 2026, marking a 98% gain. Shares closed at $25.43, down 1.70% on the day, with a market capitalization of $2.8 billion.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY), published on September 17, 2025, at $16.23, advanced to a 52-week high of $25.16 on January 26, 2026. This reflects a 55% gain from the profiled price. Shares closed at $24.71, up 7.25%, with a market capitalization of $491 million.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM), highlighted on July 15, 2025, at $53.46, soared to an all-time high of $98.49 on January 26, 2026, representing an 84.2% gain. The company recently completed its acquisition of Bluejay Therapeutics, adding worldwide rights to brelovitug, a late-stage monoclonal antibody for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV). Brelovitug has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA and PRIME designation from the EMA, and is currently in the AZURE Phase 3 program, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026. Shares closed at $96.92, up 2.79%, with a market capitalization of $5 billion.

Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR), profiled on November 20, 2025, at $16.77, reached a 52-week high of $20.59 on January 26, 2026, a 22.8% gain. Earlier this month, Pharming announced preliminary unaudited revenues of approximately $376 million for 2025, exceeding guidance and reflecting 27% growth year-over-year. The strong performance was driven by the continued growth of RUCONEST and the rising demand for Joenja. Shares closed at $20.40, up 3.55%, with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), profiled on November 11, 2025, at $34.64, rose to an all-time high of $44.28 on January 26, 2026, marking a 27.8% gain. On January 11, the company announced preliminary unaudited results for 2025, with total test reports for its core revenue drivers increasing 37% year-over-year. FY25 revenue is expected to exceed $340 million, above prior guidance range of $327-335 million. Castle ended 2025 with approximately $116 million in cash and $184 million in marketable investment securities. Shares closed at $43.04, up 1.89%, with a market capitalization of $1.25 billion.