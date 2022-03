Are Biotech Stocks a Good Investment for Retirement?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Biotechs are rarely "safe" investments, and it's no surprise why they're rarely at the top of anyone's list of good retirement savings vehicles. Failures during the drug-development process are common, unpredictable, and usually devastating for share prices. Few have recurring revenue, and many lack revenue altogether. And even when a company has a drug or a technology that's on the market and generating revenue, ongoing profitability isn't guaranteed. Still, the possibilities for biotech investments brighten up quite a bit in the context of a well-diversified portfolio. If your retirement portfolio has a stable foundation of stalwart stocks and all it needs is a bit more exposure to growth, biotechs could be a great way to check the box, provided that you're willing to employ the right strategy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading