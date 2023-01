Are Disney World and Disneyland Dealing With a Demand Problem?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's starting to get easier to visit one of Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) domestic theme parks. Select annual passes returned to Disneyland for new buyers this week, giving enthusiasts year-round access to the original California resort. Out in Florida, Disney World is offering a big promotion for its costliest lodging experience. The new deal for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser follows several guest-friendly changes that were announced last week.Theme park fans are applauding. Access and discounts make it easier to spend a day at Disney World or Disneyland. Shareholders may be seeing this from a different angle. The world's leading operator of theme parks has spent the past couple of years raising prices and restricting visits in response to booming demand, resulting in record financial results. If it's going the other way now, does this mean that the turnstile clicks are slowing? Let's take a closer look. You may be surprised by the fairy-tale ending, where both guests and investors wind up living happily ever after. Continue reading