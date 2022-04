Are Disney's Theme Parks Entering a New Age of Growth?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"There's a great, big, beautiful tomorrow shining at the end of every day," goes the earworm of a throwback chorus that plays at Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Carousel of Progress. The iconic moving theater attraction rotates patrons around staged scenes of home innovations over the past century. It ends with an upbeat outlook for what the future may have in store. Disney is definitely in motion these days, but it's not necessarily going in circles like its Carousel of Progress experience. It's adding new rides at a time when demand is booming. Disney's also ruffling some feathers with its revenue-enhancing moves, but every story about progress needs tension and obstacles to overcome. Will the transformation pay off? Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne put out an encouraging analyst note this week, boosting his projections for Disney's theme parks business. He sees a great, big, beautiful tomorrow for Disney. Investors hope he's right, because yesterday's been pretty rough lately.