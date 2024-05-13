|
13.05.2024 06:00:17
Are heat pumps more expensive to run than gas boilers?
The first in a series exploring the myths and realities surrounding heat pumps• The fascinating science of heat pumps – visualisedEvery year about 130 million households across Europe burn almost 40% of the continent’s total gas consumption to heat their homes. Those boilers contribute more than a fifth of Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions in the process.Many have warned that the dominance of the humble gas boiler threatens to derail global climate targets, while keeping Europe reliant on gas imports and shackled to higher energy costs. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!