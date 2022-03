Are Imax and EPR Properties Better Plays on the AMC Turnaround Than AMC Stock Itself?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This past weekend's debut of The Batman was the best of times and the worst of times for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller multiplex operating peers. The highly anticipated reboot of the popular superhero franchise delivered nearly $130 million in domestic ticket sales over its opening weekend, the largest debut by far for a new release in 2022. However, that was less than half of the box office receipts that Spider-Man: No Way Home collected for its U.S. opening weekend less than three months ago. It's been a rough quarter for exhibitors, but with COVID-19 case counts falling sharply and The Batman playing on more screens than Spidey did in its December premiere, it is a bit of a letdown. AMC will be fine. It has emerged from its pandemic troubles with enhanced liquidity, and movie studios have a rich pipeline of movies on the way. But given everything that AMC has had to sacrifice to get to where it is today, could the better ways to play the turnaround here be Imax (NYSE: IMAX) and EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)? Switch on the projectors. Continue reading