The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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19.07.2026 20:13:01
Are Index Funds Making the Market “Irrational”?
In this episode of Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing, Motley Fool contributors Jon Quast, Matt Frankel, and Rachel Warren discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.A full transcript is below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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