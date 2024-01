Are Industry Challenges Finally Going to Catch Up to Altria Stock?

When it comes to understanding a stock's success, not many cases are more baffling than cigarette giant Altria (NYSE: MO). Despite health hazards, addiction issues, and lawsuits that have hammered Altria 's main product over the years, the stock delivered massive growth and dividend returns for decades.However, the burdens of such challenges have seemed to weigh on the stock in recent years, and it has started to underperform the market. That should leave investors wondering if its struggles will finally derail the tobacco stock for good, or if the company will find a way to continue prospering.Admittedly, few companies have more successfully defied bearish trends than Altria . Smoking was a widely accepted practice in 1964, when the surgeon general released a report linking smoking to lung cancer.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel