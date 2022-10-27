|
27.10.2022 15:05:04
Are Investors Giving Up on These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks?
Thursday brought a mix of news to stock market investors, some good and some bad, and it reflected the interesting dichotomy between two different areas of the market. On one hand, old-economy stocks fared fairly well, sending futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) sharply higher. However, innovative growth companies fared less well, and that sent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures down again.The biggest declines among Nasdaq stocks came from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN). There are a lot of differences between social media and orthodontics, but the thing the two companies have in common is that they soared during the bull market in growth stocks in 2021 and have seen massive declines since then. Both just released their latest financial reports, and below, you'll learn more about what they said and why shareholders aren't happy about it.Shares of Meta Platforms plunged 23% in premarket trading Thursday morning, building on losses that started late Wednesday after the social media company reported its third-quarter financial results. Investors have been skeptical about the Facebook parent's shift toward an emphasis on the metaverse, and thus far, Meta hasn't been able to do much to offer any concrete reassurances about their fears.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|60,91
|2,58%
|On
|17,18
|-1,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.