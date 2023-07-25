|
Are Investors Ignoring Take-Two Interactive's Biggest Risk?
Wall Street isn't playing around with Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock these days. The video game developer has seen its shares soar by nearly 45% in 2023 even as peers like Electronic Arts underperform the S&P 500.Investors are excited about Take-Two's expanding content portfolio, which now includes multiple hit franchises from its acquisition of Zynga. But the more exciting factor is the company's release pipeline.Management says it is preparing several game-changing launches for fiscal 2025 that will lift the business to new profit and sales heights, with further gains likely in the years ahead. But the risk is that this push is at least a year away. In the meantime, shareholders will have to endure some lukewarm results. Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
