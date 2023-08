Are Investors Sleeping On This Asian Tech Growth Stock?

Many investors have made a fortune owning Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is now one of the largest companies in the world, sporting a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion. Shares are up over 30x in the last 10 years and up 1,000x since going public in the late 1990s, providing life-changing returns for those who bought and held for the long term.Investors will likely do well holding on to their shares of Amazon, but it will be near-impossible for the stock to go on the same run for the next 25 years as it has for the last 25, due to the law of large numbers. But what about the next Amazon? Is there another innovative e-commerce stock for investors to buy, perhaps with a smaller market cap in a country where Amazon doesn't operate? In fact, there is, and it just went public in 2021. It's name is Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel