NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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14.05.2026 21:51:00

Are Iren's $5.5 Billion Deals With Nvidia Game Changers?

When Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hands you a five-year, $3.4 billion cloud infrastructure contract and simultaneously agrees to a warrant to buy $2.1 billion worth of your stock, the instinct is to call it a turning point.For Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), the Australian-born neocloud operator that pivoted from Bitcoin mining into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure management, the announcements delivered last week are being framed in exactly those terms.But smart investors who have been around long enough understand that transformational partnerships and the actual operational prowess to execute them are two entirely different conversations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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