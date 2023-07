Are Last Year's Stock Splits for Amazon, Google, and Tesla Paying Off Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not every reaction is instantaneous. Referees in football sometimes take a while to make a call after a play ends. Iron exposed to oxygen causes rust, but only slowly. Changes can also affect stocks well down the road. There's a case to be made that we're seeing such a delayed reaction occur before our eyes with the stocks of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Are last year's stock splits for these three giants paying off now?All three stocks have delivered explosive returns so far in 2023. Alphabet ranks as the least spectacular performer with a gain of "only" a little over 40%. Continue reading