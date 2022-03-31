|
31.03.2022 17:55:00
Are Meme Stocks Just Growth Stocks With a Hype Team?
We're now more than 14 months removed for the initial surge in GameStop (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and the rest of the meme stocks. You might have noticed that they're starting to show signs of life. I've noticed. I have a column I write over the weekend, singling out three stocks to avoid for the week ahead. I've fared pretty well since late last year, beating the market with my bearish prognostications in 18 of the past 23 weeks.I have been getting crushed lately, though. I singled out AMC last week, and the leading multiplex operator soared 28% over those five trading days. I decided to double down on meme stocks by singling out AMC and GameStop this week. The two names skyrocketed on Monday, up 45% and 25%, respectively. They've gone on to give back roughly half of those heady gains by Wednesday, but it's clear that meme stocks still have some bite behind the bark. Continue reading
