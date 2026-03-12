Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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12.03.2026 21:51:04
Are Nike CEO Elliott Hill's Turnaround Efforts Paying Off? Wall Street Seems to Think So.
Nike (NYSE: NKE) CEO Elliott Hill took the reins of the vaunted sportswear giant a year-and-a-half ago with a tall task ahead of him. Hill was asked to turn around the struggling Swoosh, which was facing the biggest drawdown in its history as a publicly traded company. Revenue growth had fallen as low as negative double digits, as Nike was losing share to upstart challengers like Deckers' Hoka and On Holding.Since taking over Nike, Hill has made a lot of changes. He's refreshed the management team, streamlined the organizational structure, and brought the focus of the company back to sport. He's also stepped up investments in innovation, pulled back on legacy styles, and reestablished relationships with key wholesale partners after the company overinvested in the direct-to-consumer channel. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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