23.04.2024 13:12:00
Are Palantir and Oracle a Match Made in Heaven?
From accelerated computing to cloud infrastructure, humanoid robotics, and self-driving cars, the "Magnificent Seven" stocks of Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla are leading the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. As a result, investors have cheered on big tech, which has led to outsize movements in these stocks -- helping fuel the S&P 500 to new record highs.But savvy investors understand that there are many other opportunities in the AI realm outside of megacap tech. Big data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and cloud database developer Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) recently announced a new partnership centered around ambitions in AI.I think this relationship has the potential to disrupt the generative AI landscape, and see it as a game-changer for both enterprises. Let's dig into how Palantir and Oracle are working together and assess if either of these stocks are good buys right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
