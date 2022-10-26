|
Are Pfizer and Moderna Stocks Buys With a Potential COVID Surge Coming?
COVID-19 hasn't gone away. But a quick look at the charts of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stocks will tell you that the coronavirus isn't as big of a concern as it used to be.The situation could change in the near future, though. Some scientists believe the evidence is pointing to the likelihood of yet another COVID-19 wave in the fall and winter. In particular, they're tracking new coronavirus variants. Are Pfizer and Moderna stocks buys right now with a potential COVID-19 surge on the way?We must address two key questions to get a feel for how these vaccine stocks are likely to perform going into 2023. First, how bad might the next coronavirus outbreak be? Second, how much impact might another COVID-19 wave have on vaccine sales for Pfizer and Moderna? Unfortunately, no one knows for sure what the answer is to either question.Continue reading
