Are Polymarket Traders Underestimating Bitcoin? Why I Think the Market Might Be Too Bearish on a $150,000 Price Target.
Admittedly, the situation looks grim for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. It's now down 46% over the past four months and currently trades for just $68,000. In order to hit a price of $150,000 this year, it would need to soar in value by about 120%.No wonder Polymarket traders are giving Bitcoin just a 12% chance of reaching $150,000 this year. But are those odds too low, given Bitcoin's phenomenal 15-year track record?The first thing to keep in mind is that prediction market traders are susceptible to hidden biases and assumptions when they make their predictions. One bias that could distort their perceptions of Bitcoin is recency bias.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
