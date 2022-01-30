|
30.01.2022 12:04:00
Are Prospects of a 4th Dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Dwindling?
Results from a study in Israel appear to show that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) isn't great at preventing infection from the coronavirus omicron variant. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Jan. 19, Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether or not the prospects of a fourth dose are dwindling.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!