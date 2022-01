Are Prospects of a 4th Dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Dwindling?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Results from a study in Israel appear to show that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) isn't great at preventing infection from the coronavirus omicron variant. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Jan. 19, Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether or not the prospects of a fourth dose are dwindling.