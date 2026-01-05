Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
06.01.2026 00:03:00
Are Quantum Computing ETFs the Safest Bet for 10-Year Growth?
Technological change moves quickly. Currently, the news is filled with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), which is essentially an incredibly powerful computer program. The next significant leap in technology could be in computing power, as highlighted by the advancements being made in quantum computing.The field is still in its early stages of development, so buying individual quantum computing stocks can feel a bit risky. But you don't have to avoid the sector. You can simply shift gears and buy a quantum exchange-traded fund (ETF). Here are two options that might interest you today.
