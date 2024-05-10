|
10.05.2024 12:01:00
Are Retirees on Track for a Pleasant Surprise When It Comes to Their 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment? The Answer May Not Be What You Think
Most years, retirees get a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This increases the amount of their monthly benefit. In January of this year, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) projected retirees were on track for a 1.4% increase in 2025. That estimate has changed, though. At first glance, it may seem that the shift in direction is a positive one for retirees. However, that may not actually be the reality. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!