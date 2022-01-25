|
25.01.2022 14:45:00
Are Solar Energy Stocks a Buy Today?
Solar energy stocks have fallen hard over the past few months as investors have questioned the growth trajectory and profitability of the industry while interest rates rise and the economy recovers from the pandemic.Manufacturers like First Solar have been impacted, as have component suppliers like Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies, along with installers like Sunrun and SunPower.Here's a look at why solar energy stocks are down and what to think about the industry long term. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
