Are Solar Energy Stocks a Buy Today?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy business has been robust in 2022, despite an uncertain economic environment. Oil and natural gas prices have remained high and are actually a cause of some of the inflation investors are worried about. As bad as inflation is for the economy, high prices are good for oil and gas stocks. In the past, that strength in commodity prices and energy stocks would have translated to a good year for solar energy stocks as well. But results have been mixed for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and there are a few factors investors need to weigh before getting too bullish on solar energy stocks. Continue reading