Are the Bears Right About Affirm Stock?

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) products were all the rage in 2021. With a potentially disruptive consumer lending model and fast-growing customer bases, some analysts even projected that these companies were poised to disrupt the dominant credit card networks like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Bold statements, that's for sure.But in 2023, these dreams of a BNPL future -- like many other financial technology "disruptors" -- have fallen flat. BNPL provider Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is down significantly from all-time highs, with shares of its stock off 87% from a 2021 peak. This means if you invested $100 in the stock just a few years ago, you would only have $13 left today. Not great.Bears will argue that Affirm is no different than traditional lending and will amount to a flash in the pan versus the traditional finance players, which is why the stock is sinking. Are the skeptics right here? Or is now a great time to buy the dip on this pandemic favorite?