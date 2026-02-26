Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.02.2026 18:05:00
Are These 2 AI Stocks No-Brainer Buys This Month?
The narrative around artificial intelligence (AI) disruption is reaching a breaking point. Many software stocks are falling precipitously amid fears about the future of virtually every sector. We are getting to a point where rational analysis has been thrown out the window.Even the two largest cloud companies in the world have seen their stocks fall from recent highs. Both Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stocks now trade down 20% or more, despite being the premier data center providers for the AI revolution.Over the next few years, these two companies should see strong growth in their cloud divisions as they race to fulfill their massive backlogs. Does that make both Microsoft and Amazon no-brainer buys this month?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!