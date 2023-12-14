|
14.12.2023 14:45:00
Are These 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks With High Yields Too Good to Be True?
When dividend stocks crash in value, that sends their yields up in the opposite direction. But there can be danger for investors who load up on a stock just because its yield is high. Before buying shares of a high-yielding company, investors should take a quick look to see why the stock is underperforming, and why the yield is so high. That can avoid a lot of headaches and regrets later on.Three dividend stocks that look cheap right now are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and AT&T (NYSE: T). They have all been struggling this year, and their yields are now well above 5%. Let's look at why these payouts are so high and whether you should consider investing in any of these stocks today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,24
|0,00%