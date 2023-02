Are These AI Tokens Really Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunities?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In early 2023, artificial-intelligence (AI) tokens continue to be one of the hottest segments of the crypto market. Some of the most popular crypto AI tokens -- such as Fetch.AI (CRYPTO: FET) and SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX) -- are posting 20% gains in a single day. SingularityNET, trading for just pennies at the beginning of the year, is up a mind-boggling 650% over the past 30 days and now ranks among the top 100 cryptos in the world.All of this has been made possible by the spectacular success of ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI that has taken the internet by storm in recent months. Just about anything related to ChatGPT and AI is generating buzz these days, and that has me wondering if these crypto AI tokens really are the once-in-a-decade investment opportunities they seem to be.Continue reading