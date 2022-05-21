Are Tiny Homes Still a Popping Real Estate Investment?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some will say that tiny homes are a fad, but the trend is still going strong. In fact, the market is set to grow by $3.57 billion between 2022 and 2026, according to a report by the Global Tiny Homes Market.A survey by Angi's HomeAdvisor discovered that 86% of respondents would move into a tiny home. Not surprisingly, 56% cited affordability as the major proponent of living in a tiny home, though it bears noting that square foot for square foot, one can be more expensive than your regular-sized home.HomeAdvisor says that while a tiny home can certainly cost far less overall to build than a typical home, they do run anywhere from $150 to $400 per square foot, while larger homes are usually around $100 to $200 per square foot. Still, even the most luxurious 400-square-foot tiny home at those costs would have a price tag of $160,000 -- far below the median price of $425,000 for existing homes as of April, per data from Realtor.com.