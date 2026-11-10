Are walking pads worth it? We put the best under-desk treadmills to the test

Want to get your steps in while working or watching TV? Our expert puts walking pads through their paces to find the best for comfort, noise and ease of storage

• The best treadmills for your home

You don’t necessarily need to walk 10,000 steps a day to improve your health and wellbeing. In fact, the NHS encourages a slightly more manageable target of just 10 minutes of brisk walking daily to introduce more moderate-intensity physical activity and reduce your risk of early death by up to 15%.

However, even squeezing in “brisk walks” can be a chore, with busy schedules and increasingly desk-bound jobs forcing more of us to remain sedentary for long periods. That is where walking pads come in, being lighter, smaller and often easier to store than bulky and tricky-to-manoeuvre running treadmills.